محمد بن راشد يهنئ ناريندرا مودي بفوزه في الانتخابات

هنأ صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي "رعاه الله"، عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «إكس»، دولة ناريندرا مودي رئيس وزراء جمهورية الهند بفوزه في الانتخابات.

Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his historic re-election for a third term. We trust that India, under his leadership, will maintain its economic progress and continue to build on his remarkable achievements of the past decade. We look forward to further…