الأربعاء 5 يونيو 2024 أبوظبي الإمارات
دبي °C
الشارقة °C
العين °C
عجمان °C
رأس الخيمة°C
الفجيرة°C
ام القيوان°C
مواقيت الصلاة
الفجر
الظهر
العصر
المغرب
العشاء
قصة صورة إنفوجراف كاريكتير بودكاست
أخبار اقتصادية أسواق أسهم عملات سلع
قصة صورة إنفوجراف كاريكتير بودكاست
أخبار اقتصادية أسواق أسهم عملات سلع
أبرز الأخبار
عدد اليوم
عدد اليوم
علوم الدار

محمد بن راشد يهنئ ناريندرا مودي بفوزه في الانتخابات

محمد بن راشد يهنئ ناريندرا مودي بفوزه في الانتخابات
5 يونيو 2024 19:59

هنأ صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي "رعاه الله"، عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة «إكس»، دولة ناريندرا مودي رئيس وزراء جمهورية الهند بفوزه في الانتخابات.

 

أخبار ذات صلة
رئيس الدولة يهنئ ناريندرا مودي بفوزه في الانتخابات الهندية
محمد بن راشد: نجدد دعوتنا للمجتمع الدولي لتنفيذ كافة التعهدات في التوافق التاريخي الأخير بـ COP28

المصدر: الاتحاد - أبوظبي
محمد بن راشد
ناريندرا مودي
آخر الأخبار
محمد بن راشد يهنئ ناريندرا مودي بفوزه في الانتخابات
علوم الدار
محمد بن راشد يهنئ ناريندرا مودي بفوزه في الانتخابات
اليوم 19:59
تعرف على قائمة «المرغوب فيهم» للاستمرار في برشلونة
الرياضة
تعرف على قائمة «المرغوب فيهم» للاستمرار في برشلونة
اليوم 19:49
700 مشارك في احتفالية اليوم العالمي للدراجات بأبوظبي
الرياضة
700 مشارك في احتفالية اليوم العالمي للدراجات بأبوظبي
اليوم 19:44
غوتيريش: مايو الأكثر سخونة على الإطلاق في جميع أنحاء العالم
الأخبار العالمية
غوتيريش: مايو الأكثر سخونة على الإطلاق في جميع أنحاء العالم
اليوم 19:33
«الموانئ والجمارك» تفتتح أول محطة ثابتة لرصد جودة الهواء في جبل علي
علوم الدار
«الموانئ والجمارك» تفتتح أول محطة ثابتة لرصد جودة الهواء في جبل علي
اليوم 19:29
للاشتراك بالنشرة الإخبارية
علوم الدار
الأخبار العالمية
اقتصاد
الرياضة
وجهات نظر
الترفيه
التعليم والمعرفة
فيديو
إنفوجراف
قصة صورة
كاريكاتير
برامج
عن الاتحاد
بيان الخصوصية
شروط الخدمة
اتصل بنا
إخلاء مسؤولية
Aletihad English
جميع الحقوق محفوظة لمركز الاتحاد للأخبار 2024©