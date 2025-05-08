محمد بن راشد يهنئ قداسة البابا ليو الرابع عشر بانتخابه بابا للكنيسة الكاثوليكية

هنأ صاحب السموّ الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، نائب رئيس الدولة، رئيس مجلس الوزراء، حاكم دبي، رعاه الله، قداسة البابا ليو الرابع عشر، بانتخابه بابا للكنيسة الكاثوليكية.

جاء ذلك في منشور في حسابه سموه على منصة «إكس» للتواصل الاجتماعي.

We extend our congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his election.



We in the UAE deeply appreciate the Vatican’s role in promoting dialogue and peace among nations and faiths, and we look forward to working together with His Holiness to advance a global message of…