الخميس 8 مايو 2025 أبوظبي الإمارات
أبرز الأخبار
عدد اليوم
عدد اليوم
علوم الدار

محمد بن راشد يهنئ قداسة البابا ليو الرابع عشر بانتخابه بابا للكنيسة الكاثوليكية

محمد بن راشد يهنئ قداسة البابا ليو الرابع عشر بانتخابه بابا للكنيسة الكاثوليكية
8 مايو 2025 22:18

هنأ صاحب السموّ الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، نائب رئيس الدولة، رئيس مجلس الوزراء، حاكم دبي، رعاه الله، قداسة البابا ليو الرابع عشر، بانتخابه بابا للكنيسة الكاثوليكية.
جاء ذلك في منشور في حسابه سموه على منصة «إكس» للتواصل الاجتماعي.

المصدر: الاتحاد - أبوظبي
محمد بن راشد
تهنئة
البابا ليو الرابع عشر
آخر الأخبار
آركابيتا توسّع محفظتها بالأسهم الخاصة الأميركية عبر الاستحواذ على تراست بوينت
اقتصاد
آركابيتا توسّع محفظتها بالأسهم الخاصة الأميركية عبر الاستحواذ على تراست بوينت
6 مايو 2025
توقيع مذكرة التفاهم
علوم الدار
سعود بن صقر يشهد توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين "راكز" والمجلس الألماني الإماراتي المشترك للصناعة والتجارة
اليوم 19:57
811 لاعباً في بطولة العالم للتايكواندو للناشئين بالفجيرة
الرياضة
811 لاعباً في بطولة العالم للتايكواندو للناشئين بالفجيرة
اليوم 22:26
رئيس الدولة ورئيس أذربيجان يبحثان علاقات البلدين
علوم الدار
رئيس الدولة ورئيس أذربيجان يبحثان علاقات البلدين
اليوم 22:14
